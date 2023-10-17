Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint closed today at 3112.15, down -0.01% from yesterday's 3112.6

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint closed today at ₹3112.15, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹3112.6 Asian Paints stock closed at ₹3112.15 today, which is a decrease of 0.01% from yesterday's closing price of ₹3112.6. The net change in the stock price was -0.45.

Asian Paint share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Asian Paints 3112.15 -0.45 -0.01 3566.9 2686.15 298516.74 Pidilite Industries 2429.7 -3.95 -0.16 2796.15 2250.85 123505.11 SRF 2283.25 30.5 1.35 2639.8 2050.0 67681.2 Berger Paints India 573.95 4.45 0.78 679.05 439.67 66906.02 Linde India 6410.0 -15.65 -0.24 6885.95 2928.4 54667.19 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range The low price for Asian Paints stock today was ₹3092.7, while the high price reached ₹3135.05.

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3127.5 as against previous close of 3114.2 Asian Paints is a leading Indian multinational paint company. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3112.6. The bid price is 3120.75, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 3121.85, showing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 400, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 200, showing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 5,986,000, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts for the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian Paints Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Asian Paints Ltd stock's 52 week low price was 2685.85, while its 52 week high price was 3568.00.

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3112.8, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹3112.6 The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3112.8, with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.2. This means that there has been a very slight increase in the stock price, with a change of only 0.2. Overall, the stock price remains relatively stable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Asian Paint Top active call options for Asian Paint at 17 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.05 (-8.61%) & ₹56.0 (-1.5%) respectively. Top active put options for Asian Paint at 17 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹33.55 (-18.67%) & ₹8.0 (-36.25%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Asian Paint share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Asian Paints 3113.85 1.25 0.04 3566.9 2686.15 298679.8 Pidilite Industries 2424.55 -9.1 -0.37 2796.15 2250.85 123243.33 SRF 2274.05 21.3 0.95 2639.8 2050.0 67408.49 Berger Paints India 571.9 2.4 0.42 679.05 439.67 66667.05 Linde India 6390.0 -35.65 -0.55 6885.95 2928.4 54496.62 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3113, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹3112.6 The current price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3113. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, which means the stock price has increased by 0.4 points.

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range Asian Paints stock reached a low of ₹3092.7 and a high of ₹3135.05 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3127.5 as against previous close of 3114.2 Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of INR 3115.15. The bid price stands at INR 3125.0 with a bid quantity of 200, while the offer price is INR 3125.75 with an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 5,960,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Asian Paint share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3155.31 10 Days 3167.31 20 Days 3206.80 50 Days 3233.50 100 Days 3274.02 300 Days 3078.62

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3112.7, up 0% from yesterday's ₹3112.6 Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3112.7. There has been a 0.1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0. The stock's performance indicates a slight positive movement.

Top active options for Asian Paint Top active call options for Asian Paint at 17 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.95 (-14.18%) & ₹55.6 (-2.2%) respectively. Top active put options for Asian Paint at 17 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹35.9 (-12.97%) & ₹9.15 (-27.09%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3110, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹3112.6 The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is ₹3110. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.6, which means that the stock has decreased by 2.6 points. Click here for Asian Paint AGM

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range Asian Paints stock reached a low of ₹3092.7 and a high of ₹3135.05 during the current trading day.

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3127.5 as against previous close of 3114.2 Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of INR 3104.75. The bid price is INR 3115.1, and the offer price is INR 3115.95. The offer quantity and bid quantity for the stock are both 200. The open interest for Asian Paints is 5980800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Asian Paint Live Updates

Asian Paint share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Asian Paints 3105.95 -6.65 -0.21 3566.9 2686.15 297922.04 Pidilite Industries 2425.7 -7.95 -0.33 2796.15 2250.85 123301.79 SRF 2292.75 40.0 1.78 2639.8 2050.0 67962.8 Berger Paints India 569.5 0.0 0.0 679.05 439.67 66387.28 Linde India 6468.75 43.1 0.67 6885.95 2928.4 55168.23

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3102.05, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹3112.6 The current data of Asian Paint stock shows that the price is ₹3102.05 with a percent change of -0.34. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.55, which means the stock has decreased by ₹10.55. Click here for Asian Paint News

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Asian Paints stock today was ₹3092.7, while its high price was ₹3135.05.

Top active options for Asian Paint Top active call options for Asian Paint at 17 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹15.5 (-21.52%) & ₹2.95 (-24.36%) respectively. Top active put options for Asian Paint at 17 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹43.2 (-4.73%) & ₹11.95 (-4.78%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3127.5 as against previous close of 3114.2 Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of 3114. The bid price is slightly higher at 3124.15, while the offer price is 3124.9. The bid quantity stands at 400, indicating buying interest, while the offer quantity is 200. The stock has a significant open interest of 5954800, suggesting active trading in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Asian Paints stock is ₹3111, while the high price is ₹3135.05.

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3120.35, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹3112.6 The current stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3120.35. There has been a 0.25% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.75.

Top active options for Asian Paint Top active call options for Asian Paint at 17 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹20.3 (+2.78%) & ₹3.5 (-10.26%) respectively. Top active put options for Asian Paint at 17 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹31.15 (-24.48%) & ₹8.0 (-36.25%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3122.25, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹3112.6 The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the stock price is ₹3122.25. There has been a 0.31% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.65.

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3127.5 as against previous close of 3114.2 Asian Paints is a leading Indian paint company with a spot price of INR 3127.3. The bid and offer prices are INR 3132.65 and INR 3133.75 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 200 shares. The stock has an open interest of 5,969,400 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range The Asian Paints stock had a low of ₹3111 and a high of ₹3135.05 for the current day.

Asian Paint Live Updates

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3126.9, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹3112.6 The current price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3126.9 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 14.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.46% and the actual change in price is ₹14.3.

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3112.6, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹3148.75 The current stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3112.6 with a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -36.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.15% and the actual decrease in price is ₹36.15.