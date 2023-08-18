Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock drops as investor confidence wavers

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3220 and closed at ₹3193.8. The stock reached a high of ₹3223 and a low of ₹3162.5. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹305,298.27 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590, while the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 17074 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.44%
|3 Months
|-3.46%
|6 Months
|13.45%
|YTD
|3.09%
|1 Year
|-9.66%
Asian Paint Live Updates
ASIAN PAINTS
ASIAN PAINTS
Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3182.85, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹3193.8
Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3182.85. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.34% or a net change of -10.95.
Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3193.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 17,074 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3,193.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!