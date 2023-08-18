Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock drops as investor confidence wavers

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 3193.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3182.85 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3220 and closed at 3193.8. The stock reached a high of 3223 and a low of 3162.5. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 305,298.27 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590, while the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 17074 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.44%
3 Months-3.46%
6 Months13.45%
YTD3.09%
1 Year-9.66%
18 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3182.85, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹3193.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3182.85. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.34% or a net change of -10.95.

18 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3193.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 17,074 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,193.8.

