Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 3312 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3302.2 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the open price of Asian Paint was 3243.05, the close price was 3242.75. The stock reached a high of 3326 and a low of 3242.75. The market capitalization of Asian Paint is 317,568.54 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3566.9 and 2686.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 119,807 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3302.2, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹3312

As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3302.2. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -9.8, suggesting a decrease of 9.8 in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.53%
3 Months-1.62%
6 Months-0.09%
YTD7.32%
1 Year5.86%
18 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3314, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹3312

Asian Paints stock is currently priced at 3314 with a net change of 2 and a percent change of 0.06.

18 Dec 2023, 08:22 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3242.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 119,807 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 3,242.75.

