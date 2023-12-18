Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the open price of Asian Paint was ₹3243.05, the close price was ₹3242.75. The stock reached a high of ₹3326 and a low of ₹3242.75. The market capitalization of Asian Paint is ₹317,568.54 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3566.9 and ₹2686.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 119,807 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3302.2. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -9.8, suggesting a decrease of 9.8 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.53%
|3 Months
|-1.62%
|6 Months
|-0.09%
|YTD
|7.32%
|1 Year
|5.86%
Asian Paints stock is currently priced at ₹3314 with a net change of 2 and a percent change of 0.06.
On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 119,807 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was ₹3,242.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!