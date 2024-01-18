Hello User
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.67 %. The stock closed at 3297.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3242.3 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3295 and closed at 3297.5. The stock had a high of 3302 and a low of 3194. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 310,885.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The stock had a BSE volume of 73,277 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3297.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 73,277 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,297.5.

