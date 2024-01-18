Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3295 and closed at ₹3297.5. The stock had a high of ₹3302 and a low of ₹3194. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹310,885.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The stock had a BSE volume of 73,277 shares.

