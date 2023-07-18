comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock surges on positive trading day
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock surges on positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:37 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 3460.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3479.9 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian PaintPremium
Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3422.1 and closed at 3429.55. The stock reached a high of 3472.9 and a low of 3422.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 331,690.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 20,949 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:37:35 AM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3479.9, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹3460.65

The current stock price of Asian Paint is 3479.9, which represents a 0.56% increase. The net change in the stock price is 19.25.

18 Jul 2023, 11:22:30 AM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3475, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹3460.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Asian Paint is 3475. There has been a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase in price. The net change is 14.35, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount.

18 Jul 2023, 11:05:38 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3467.75, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹3460.65

The current price of Asian Paints stock is 3467.75. There has been a 0.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.1.

18 Jul 2023, 10:49:46 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3462.7, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹3460.65

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that its price is 3462.7 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 2.05. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in value, indicating some positive movement in the market. However, without additional context or information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or outlook of the stock.

Click here for Asian Paint Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:34:47 AM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3465, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹3460.65

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3465 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 4.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% and the net change in price is 4.35.

18 Jul 2023, 10:16:37 AM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3461.55, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹3460.65

The current price of Asian Paints stock is 3461.55, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03% or 0.9 points. However, without more information about the overall trend and market conditions, it is difficult to draw any definitive conclusions about the stock's performance.

18 Jul 2023, 10:04:19 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3464.7, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹3460.65

The current data of Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3464.7 with a percent change of 0.12. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.12% from its previous closing price. Additionally, the net change is 4.05, indicating that the stock price has increased by 4.05. Overall, these numbers suggest that Asian Paint stock is performing positively in the market.

18 Jul 2023, 09:51:24 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3469.4, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹3460.65

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3469.4 with a net change of 8.75 and a percent change of 0.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. It is important to note that this data is based on the current moment and can change throughout the trading day.

Click here for Asian Paint Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:32:30 AM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3478.15, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹3460.65

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3478.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.51, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 17.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 17.5 points.

18 Jul 2023, 09:21:11 AM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3478.2, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹3460.65

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3478.2. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 17.55.

18 Jul 2023, 09:00:53 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3458, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹3429.55

Asian Paints stock is currently priced at 3458. It has experienced a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase. The net change for the stock is 28.45, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price.

18 Jul 2023, 08:11:19 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3429.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 20,949 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company's closing price for the day was 3,429.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout