Thu Oct 19 2023 10:05:39
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint closed today at ₹3096.05, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹3112.15

26 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Asian Paint stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 3112.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3096.05 per share.

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3130.05 and closed at 3112.6. The highest price recorded was 3135.05, while the lowest price was 3092.7. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 298,516.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3566.9 and 2686.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37,623 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:38:54 PM IST

Today, the closing price of Asian Paint stock was 3096.05, which represents a decrease of 0.52% compared to yesterday's closing price of 3112.15. The net change in the stock price was -16.1.

18 Oct 2023, 06:15:34 PM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Asian Paints3096.05-16.1-0.523566.92686.15296972.43
Pidilite Industries2410.0-17.25-0.712796.152250.85122503.73
SRF2248.1-30.0-1.322639.82050.066639.27
Berger Paints India571.65-2.3-0.4679.05439.6766637.91
Linde India6350.0-48.1-0.756885.952928.454155.48
18 Oct 2023, 05:44:53 PM IST

The low price of Asian Paints stock today was 3091, while the high price reached 3116.

18 Oct 2023, 03:50:28 PM IST

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3115.0 as against previous close of 3121.95

Asian Paints is trading at a spot price of 3096.45. The bid price is 3098.05, while the offer price is 3100.9. The bid quantity stands at 400, and the offer quantity is 200. The open interest for the stock is 5,997,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:20:27 PM IST

Asian Paints Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Asian Paints Ltd stock reached a 52-week low of 2685.85 and a 52-week high of 3568.00.

18 Oct 2023, 03:02:37 PM IST

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3112.15. There has been a percent change of -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, suggesting a decrease of 0.45 in the stock price.

Click here for Asian Paint Shareholdings

18 Oct 2023, 02:42:54 PM IST

Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 18 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.55 (-29.1%) & 4.85 (-24.22%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 18 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 36.15 (-6.95%) & 7.75 (-9.88%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:30:33 PM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Asian Paints3112.15-0.45-0.013566.92686.15298516.74
Pidilite Industries2429.7-3.95-0.162796.152250.85123505.11
SRF2283.2530.51.352639.82050.067681.2
Berger Paints India573.954.450.78679.05439.6766906.02
Linde India6410.0-15.65-0.246885.952928.454667.19
18 Oct 2023, 02:22:59 PM IST

The low price of Asian Paints stock for the day is 3092.7 and the high price is 3135.05.

18 Oct 2023, 02:21:58 PM IST

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3112.15, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.

Click here for Asian Paint Key Metrics

18 Oct 2023, 02:04:20 PM IST

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3115.0 as against previous close of 3121.95

Asian Paints is a leading paint company in India. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3113.55. The bid price is 3109.3, and the offer price is 3110.55. The bid quantity is 600, and the offer quantity is 200. The open interest for the stock is at 5,957,600. Investors should keep an eye on the stock's performance and market trends before making any investment decisions.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:48:21 PM IST

As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3112.15. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.01% or -0.45. This indicates a minor decline in the value of the stock.

18 Oct 2023, 01:31:52 PM IST

Asian Paint share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3147.18
10 Days3162.44
20 Days3200.46
50 Days3228.48
100 Days3273.96
300 Days3078.77
18 Oct 2023, 01:25:37 PM IST

Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 18 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.85 (-27.4%) & 5.0 (-21.88%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 18 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 35.4 (-4.73%) & 7.5 (-12.79%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:19:05 PM IST

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is at 3112.15 with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 01:12:43 PM IST

Asian Paints stock had a low price of 3092.7 and a high price of 3135.05 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:02:58 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:40:03 PM IST

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the stock price is 3112.15. There has been a slight negative change of -0.01% with a net change of -0.45. This indicates a small decrease in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 12:32:13 PM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Asian Paints3112.15-0.45-0.013566.92686.15298516.74
Pidilite Industries2429.7-3.95-0.162796.152250.85123505.11
SRF2283.2530.51.352639.82050.067681.2
Berger Paints India573.954.450.78679.05439.6766906.02
Linde India6410.0-15.65-0.246885.952928.454667.19
18 Oct 2023, 12:21:29 PM IST

Asian Paints stock reached a low of 3092.7 and a high of 3135.05 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 12:03:20 PM IST

Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 18 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.1 (-31.64%) & 45.15 (-18.58%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 18 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 37.0 (-9.47%) & 8.55 (-0.58%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:55:05 AM IST

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3112.15. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.45.

18 Oct 2023, 11:31:40 AM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Asian Paints3112.15-0.45-0.013566.92686.15298516.74
Pidilite Industries2429.7-3.95-0.162796.152250.85123505.11
SRF2283.2530.51.352639.82050.067681.2
Berger Paints India573.954.450.78679.05439.6766906.02
Linde India6410.0-15.65-0.246885.952928.454667.19
18 Oct 2023, 11:21:16 AM IST

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3115.0 as against previous close of 3121.95

Asian Paints is a leading Indian paint company with a spot price of 3113.55. The bid price and offer price are 3108.05 and 3109.2 respectively, with a bid quantity of 200 and an offer quantity of 400. The stock has a high open interest of 5925800, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:11:26 AM IST

Asian Paints stock reached a low of 3092.7 and a high of 3135.05 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:09:36 AM IST

Based on the current data, Asian Paint stock's price is 3112.15. There has been a small percent change of -0.01 with a net change of -0.45. This suggests that the stock price has slightly decreased.

18 Oct 2023, 10:44:36 AM IST

Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 18 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.05 (-20.62%) & 5.2 (-18.75%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 18 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 34.0 (-0.59%) & 8.1 (-5.81%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:39:32 AM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Asian Paints3112.15-0.45-0.013566.92686.15298516.74
Pidilite Industries2429.7-3.95-0.162796.152250.85123505.11
SRF2283.2530.51.352639.82050.067681.2
Berger Paints India573.954.450.78679.05439.6766906.02
Linde India6410.0-15.65-0.246885.952928.454667.19
18 Oct 2023, 10:37:24 AM IST

As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paint is 3112.15. There has been a slight decrease of 0.01% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.45.

18 Oct 2023, 10:18:37 AM IST

Asian Paints stock's low price for the day was 3092.7, while the high price reached was 3135.05.

18 Oct 2023, 10:16:23 AM IST

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3115.0 as against previous close of 3121.95

Asian Paints is a leading Indian multinational paint company. The spot price of its stock is currently at 3113.55, with a bid price of 3112.25 and an offer price of 3113.6. The offer quantity is 200 shares, while the bid quantity is also 200 shares. The open interest for Asian Paints stands at 5914600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 10:01:22 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:47:57 AM IST

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3112.15. There has been a percent change of -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, which further reflects a small decrease in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a slight downward trend.

18 Oct 2023, 09:42:36 AM IST

Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.2%
3 Months-10.89%
6 Months9.07%
YTD0.83%
1 Year-2.63%
18 Oct 2023, 09:07:57 AM IST

The current data of Asian Paint stock shows that the stock price is 3112.15. There has been a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.45. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a minimal change.

18 Oct 2023, 08:20:52 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3112.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE had a total volume of 37,623 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,112.6.

