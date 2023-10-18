Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint closed today at 3096.05, down -0.52% from yesterday's 3112.15

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3130.05 and closed at ₹3112.6. The highest price recorded was ₹3135.05, while the lowest price was ₹3092.7. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹298,516.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3566.9 and ₹2686.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37,623 shares.
Today, the closing price of Asian Paint stock was ₹3096.05, which represents a decrease of 0.52% compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹3112.15. The net change in the stock price was -16.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Asian Paints
|3096.05
|-16.1
|-0.52
|3566.9
|2686.15
|296972.43
|Pidilite Industries
|2410.0
|-17.25
|-0.71
|2796.15
|2250.85
|122503.73
|SRF
|2248.1
|-30.0
|-1.32
|2639.8
|2050.0
|66639.27
|Berger Paints India
|571.65
|-2.3
|-0.4
|679.05
|439.67
|66637.91
|Linde India
|6350.0
|-48.1
|-0.75
|6885.95
|2928.4
|54155.48
The low price of Asian Paints stock today was ₹3091, while the high price reached ₹3116.
Asian Paints is trading at a spot price of 3096.45. The bid price is 3098.05, while the offer price is 3100.9. The bid quantity stands at 400, and the offer quantity is 200. The open interest for the stock is 5,997,600.
Asian Paints Ltd stock reached a 52-week low of 2685.85 and a 52-week high of 3568.00.
The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is ₹3112.15. There has been a percent change of -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.45 in the stock price.
Top active call options for Asian Paint at 18 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.55 (-29.1%) & ₹4.85 (-24.22%) respectively.
Top active put options for Asian Paint at 18 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹36.15 (-6.95%) & ₹7.75 (-9.88%) respectively.
The low price of Asian Paints stock for the day is ₹3092.7 and the high price is ₹3135.05.
Asian Paints is a leading paint company in India. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of ₹3113.55. The bid price is ₹3109.3, and the offer price is ₹3110.55. The bid quantity is 600, and the offer quantity is 200. The open interest for the stock is at 5,957,600. Investors should keep an eye on the stock's performance and market trends before making any investment decisions.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3147.18
|10 Days
|3162.44
|20 Days
|3200.46
|50 Days
|3228.48
|100 Days
|3273.96
|300 Days
|3078.77
Top active call options for Asian Paint at 18 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.85 (-27.4%) & ₹5.0 (-21.88%) respectively.
Top active put options for Asian Paint at 18 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹35.4 (-4.73%) & ₹7.5 (-12.79%) respectively.
Top active call options for Asian Paint at 18 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.1 (-31.64%) & ₹45.15 (-18.58%) respectively.
Top active put options for Asian Paint at 18 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹37.0 (-9.47%) & ₹8.55 (-0.58%) respectively.
Asian Paints is a leading Indian paint company with a spot price of 3113.55. The bid price and offer price are 3108.05 and 3109.2 respectively, with a bid quantity of 200 and an offer quantity of 400. The stock has a high open interest of 5925800, indicating strong investor interest.
Top active call options for Asian Paint at 18 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.05 (-20.62%) & ₹5.2 (-18.75%) respectively.
Top active put options for Asian Paint at 18 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹34.0 (-0.59%) & ₹8.1 (-5.81%) respectively.
Asian Paints is a leading Indian multinational paint company. The spot price of its stock is currently at 3113.55, with a bid price of 3112.25 and an offer price of 3113.6. The offer quantity is 200 shares, while the bid quantity is also 200 shares. The open interest for Asian Paints stands at 5914600.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.2%
|3 Months
|-10.89%
|6 Months
|9.07%
|YTD
|0.83%
|1 Year
|-2.63%
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE had a total volume of 37,623 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,112.6.
