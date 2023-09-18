Hello User
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 3239.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3196.6 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

Asian Paints opened at 3240, closed at 3239.4, and had a high of 3240 and a low of 3185. The market capitalization is 306,617.17 crore. The 52-week high is 3590 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 46906 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3239.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Asian Paints had a BSE volume of 46,906 shares and the closing price was 3,239.4.

