Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock plunges on disappointing earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 3096.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3083 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

Asian Paints opened at 3110 and closed at 3112.15 on the last day. The high for the day was 3116 and the low was 3091. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 296,972.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 40120 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3083, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹3096.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3083. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.05, which means there has been a decrease of 13.05 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.13%
3 Months-10.27%
6 Months10.21%
YTD0.28%
1 Year-4.01%
19 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3093.05, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹3096.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paint is 3093.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.1. The net change in the stock price is -3.

19 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3112.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Asian Paints shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 40,120 shares. The closing price of these shares was 3,112.15.

