Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock plunges on disappointing earnings report

Asian Paints opened at ₹3110 and closed at ₹3112.15 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹3116 and the low was ₹3091. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹296,972.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 40120 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3083. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.05, which means there has been a decrease of ₹13.05 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.13%
|3 Months
|-10.27%
|6 Months
|10.21%
|YTD
|0.28%
|1 Year
|-4.01%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paint is ₹3093.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.1. The net change in the stock price is -3.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Asian Paints shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 40,120 shares. The closing price of these shares was ₹3,112.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!