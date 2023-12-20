Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 3335.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3341.1 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 3335 and closed at 3332 on the last day. The stock had a high of 3353.15 and a low of 3300.55. The market capitalization of the company is 319,778.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3566.9 and 2686.15 respectively. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 25,567 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints stock reached a low of 3325.35 and a high of 3351.95 on the current day.

20 Dec 2023, 10:05 AM IST Asian Paint December futures opened at 3359.5 as against previous close of 3341.45

Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of 3341.4. The bid price is 3353.7 with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is 3355.0 with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 5102400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

20 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3341.1, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹3335.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3341.1. There has been a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.55, suggesting a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock of Asian Paints is performing well with a slight upward trend.

20 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.45%
3 Months-1.55%
6 Months0.52%
YTD8.04%
1 Year8.28%
20 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3325.35, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹3335.55

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3325.35. There has been a -0.31 percent change in the stock, resulting in a net change of -10.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

20 Dec 2023, 08:19 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3332 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints recorded a volume of 25,567 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,332.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.