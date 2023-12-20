Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Soars in Today's Trading

Asian Paint Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at ₹3335 and closed at ₹3332 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹3353.15 and a low of ₹3300.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹319,778.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3566.9 and ₹2686.15 respectively. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 25,567 shares.
Asian Paints stock reached a low of ₹3325.35 and a high of ₹3351.95 on the current day.
Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of 3341.4. The bid price is 3353.7 with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is 3355.0 with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 5102400.
As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3341.1. There has been a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.55, suggesting a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock of Asian Paints is performing well with a slight upward trend.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.45%
|3 Months
|-1.55%
|6 Months
|0.52%
|YTD
|8.04%
|1 Year
|8.28%
The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3325.35. There has been a -0.31 percent change in the stock, resulting in a net change of -10.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints recorded a volume of 25,567 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3,332.
