Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 20 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM ISTLivemint
Asian Paint stock price went down today, 20 Jul 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 3512.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3511.4 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3513.5 and closed at ₹3512.75. The stock's high for the day was ₹3529, while the low was ₹3481.45. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is currently at ₹336,812.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590, and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The stock traded a volume of 17,683 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jul 2023, 08:19:49 AM IST
Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3512.75 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 17,683 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3,512.75.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!