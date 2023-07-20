Hello User
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 20 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 20 Jul 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 3512.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3511.4 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3513.5 and closed at 3512.75. The stock's high for the day was 3529, while the low was 3481.45. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is currently at 336,812.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590, and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The stock traded a volume of 17,683 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3512.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 17,683 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,512.75.

