Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 3130 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3167.5 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

Asian Paints had an open price of 3145.05 and a close price of 3130 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 3228 and a low of 3145.05. The market capitalization of the company is 303,713.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9, while the 52-week low is 2686.15. The stock had a volume of 44,291 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3130 on last trading day

Based on the provided data, the BSE volume for Asian Paints on the last day was 44,291 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,130.

