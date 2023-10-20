Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Shares Drop in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 3100.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3081.5 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at a price of 3093.05 and closed at 3096.05. The stock had a high of 3111.65 and a low of 3076.55. The market capitalization of the company is 297217.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 72386 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3081.5, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹3100.35

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3081.5 with a percent change of -0.61. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.61%. The net change is -18.85, which means that the stock price has decreased by 18.85.

20 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.81%
3 Months-9.43%
6 Months9.07%
YTD0.45%
1 Year-3.45%
20 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3094.6, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹3100.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3094.6. It has experienced a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -5.75, suggesting a decrease of 5.75.

20 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3096.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in the Asian Paints stock on the BSE, a total of 72,386 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was 3,096.05.

