Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Shares Drop in Trading Today

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at a price of ₹3093.05 and closed at ₹3096.05. The stock had a high of ₹3111.65 and a low of ₹3076.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹297217.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 72386 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3081.5 with a percent change of -0.61. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.61%. The net change is -18.85, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹18.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.81%
|3 Months
|-9.43%
|6 Months
|9.07%
|YTD
|0.45%
|1 Year
|-3.45%
As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3094.6. It has experienced a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -5.75, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.75.
On the last day of trading in the Asian Paints stock on the BSE, a total of 72,386 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was ₹3,096.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!