Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 20 Sep 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 3196.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3218.15 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3196.6 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 3229.05, while the lowest price recorded was 3190. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 308,684.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590, and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 19,342 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3196.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 19,342 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,196.6.

