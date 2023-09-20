Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3196.6 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3229.05, while the lowest price recorded was ₹3190. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹308,684.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590, and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 19,342 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.