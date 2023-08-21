Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock plummets amidst market downturn

Asian Paints opened at ₹3178 and closed at ₹3182.85 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹3185.5 and a low of ₹3157. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹303,245.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3590 and ₹2686.15 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 16,011 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that its price is ₹3161.45. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -21.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
