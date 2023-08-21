Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock plummets amidst market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 3182.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3161.45 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

Asian Paints opened at 3178 and closed at 3182.85 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 3185.5 and a low of 3157. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 303,245.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3590 and 2686.15 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 16,011 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3161.45, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹3182.85

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that its price is 3161.45. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -21.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

21 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3182.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE recorded a volume of 16,011 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,182.85.

