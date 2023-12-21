Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock plunges as investors react to disappointing earnings report

Asian Paint Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at ₹3325.35 and closed at ₹3335.55 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹3359.65 and a low of ₹3282.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹317,045.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9, while the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The stock had a BSE volume of 87,199 shares on the last day.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3280.55. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -26, implying a decrease of ₹26 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.65%
|3 Months
|-2.81%
|6 Months
|-0.57%
|YTD
|6.78%
|1 Year
|6.98%
Based on the current data, the price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3306.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -29, suggesting a decrease of ₹29 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Asian Paints on the BSE was 87,199. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹3,335.55.
