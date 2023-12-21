Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock plunges as investors react to disappointing earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 3306.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3280.55 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 3325.35 and closed at 3335.55 on the last day. The stock had a high of 3359.65 and a low of 3282.05. The market capitalization of the company is 317,045.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9, while the 52-week low is 2686.15. The stock had a BSE volume of 87,199 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3280.55, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹3306.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3280.55. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -26, implying a decrease of 26 in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.65%
3 Months-2.81%
6 Months-0.57%
YTD6.78%
1 Year6.98%
21 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3306.55, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹3335.55

Based on the current data, the price of Asian Paint stock is 3306.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -29, suggesting a decrease of 29 in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3335.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Asian Paints on the BSE was 87,199. The closing price for the stock on that day was 3,335.55.

