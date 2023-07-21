Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM ISTLivemint
Asian Paint stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 3523.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3515.65 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Asian Paints' stock opened at ₹3523.75 and closed at ₹3523.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹3537.6 and a low of ₹3510.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹337,220.37 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3590, while the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 5969 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:05:05 AM IST
