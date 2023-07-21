Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

Asian Paints opened at ₹3523.75 and closed at ₹3523.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹3537.6 and a low of ₹3509.8. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹337,033.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3590 and ₹2686.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 6229 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.