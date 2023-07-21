comScore
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:08 AM IST

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 3523.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3513.7 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

Asian Paints opened at 3523.75 and closed at 3523.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 3537.6 and a low of 3509.8. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 337,033.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3590 and 2686.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 6229 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:08:48 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3523.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints recorded a volume of 6,229 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 3,523.7.

