Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Drops as Investors React to Disappointing Financial Results
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Drops as Investors React to Disappointing Financial Results

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 3523.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3507.35 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

Asian Paints opened at 3523.75 and closed at 3523.7 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 3537.6, while the lowest price was 3509.8. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 337,330.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 6903 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:17:29 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3507.35, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹3523.7

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3507.35 with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -16.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

21 Jul 2023, 11:05:41 AM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3516.55, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹3523.7

Based on the current data, the Asian Paint stock is priced at 3516.55. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -7.15, suggesting a decrease of 7.15 in the stock's price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:45:51 AM IST

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3519.8, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹3523.7

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3519.8, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -3.9. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. It is important to note that this data is based on the current moment and can fluctuate throughout the day.

21 Jul 2023, 10:30:06 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3515.7, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹3523.7

Based on the current data of Asian Paints stock, the price is 3515.7 with a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of -8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, suggesting a small decline in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:29:06 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3523.7 yesterday

On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 6,903 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,523.7.

Wait for it…

