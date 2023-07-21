Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Drops as Investors React to Disappointing Financial Results

Asian Paints opened at ₹3523.75 and closed at ₹3523.7 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3537.6, while the lowest price was ₹3509.8. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹337,330.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 6903 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3507.35, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹3523.7 The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is ₹3507.35 with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -16.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. Click here for Asian Paint Profit Loss Share Via

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3516.55, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹3523.7 Based on the current data, the Asian Paint stock is priced at ₹3516.55. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -7.15, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.15 in the stock's price. Share Via

Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3519.8, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹3523.7 The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3519.8, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -3.9. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. It is important to note that this data is based on the current moment and can fluctuate throughout the day. Share Via

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3515.7, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹3523.7 Based on the current data of Asian Paints stock, the price is ₹3515.7 with a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of -8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, suggesting a small decline in value. Share Via

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3523.7 yesterday On the last day, Asian Paints had a trading volume of 6,903 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3,523.7. Share Via