Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 3523.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3515.65 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

Asian Paints' stock opened at 3523.75 and closed at 3523.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 3537.6 and a low of 3510.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 337,220.37 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3590, while the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 5969 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3523.7 yesterday

On the last day of Asian Paints trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 5969 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 3523.7.

