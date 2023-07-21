Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

Asian Paints' stock opened at ₹3523.75 and closed at ₹3523.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹3537.6 and a low of ₹3510.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹337,220.37 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3590, while the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 5969 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3523.7 yesterday
On the last day of Asian Paints trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 5969 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹3523.7.