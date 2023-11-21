Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

Asian Paints opened at ₹3168 and closed at ₹3167.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3170, while the lowest was ₹3133.05. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹301,038.1 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9, while the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,809 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3135.2. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹4.4. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.36%
|3 Months
|-1.98%
|6 Months
|1.8%
|YTD
|1.7%
|1 Year
|1.45%
The current price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3141.05, with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE had a volume of 10,809 shares, with a closing price of ₹3167.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!