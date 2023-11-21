Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

Hello User
Asian Paint stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 3139.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3135.2 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints opened at 3168 and closed at 3167.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 3170, while the lowest was 3133.05. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 301,038.1 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9, while the 52-week low is 2686.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,809 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3135.2, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹3139.6

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3135.2. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.4. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

21 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.36%
3 Months-1.98%
6 Months1.8%
YTD1.7%
1 Year1.45%
21 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3141.05, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹3139.6

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3141.05, with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3167.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE had a volume of 10,809 shares, with a closing price of 3167.5.

