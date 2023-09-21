Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 21 Sep 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 3205.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3225 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

Asian Paints opened at 3205 and closed at 3205.45 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 3227.7, while the lowest was 3195.05. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 309,341.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590, and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 123,256 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3225, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹3205.45

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3225, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 19.55. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

21 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3205.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in Asian Paints on the BSE, a total of 123,256 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,205.45.

