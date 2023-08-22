Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Surges in Trading Today
1 min read.Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM ISTLivemint
Asian Paint stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 3161.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3182 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3161.5 and closed at ₹3161.45. The stock reached a high of ₹3187 and a low of ₹3154. The market capitalization of the company is ₹305216.74 crore. The 52-week high for Asian Paints is ₹3590, while the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 8897 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Aug 2023, 09:01:33 AM IST
22 Aug 2023, 08:20:52 AM IST
