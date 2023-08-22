comScore
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Surges in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 3161.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3182 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3161.5 and closed at 3161.45. The stock reached a high of 3187 and a low of 3154. The market capitalization of the company is 305216.74 crore. The 52-week high for Asian Paints is 3590, while the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 8897 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:01:33 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3182, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹3161.45

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that its price is 3182, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 20.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65% and the actual increase in price is 20.55.

22 Aug 2023, 08:20:52 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3161.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE had a volume of 8,897 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,161.45.

