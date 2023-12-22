Hello User
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Asian Paint stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 3306.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3307.6 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 3260.8 and closed at 3306.55 on the last day. The highest price for the day was 3319.55, while the lowest price was 3260.8. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 317,146.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3566.9 and 2686.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 53,786 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3306.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE had a volume of 53,786 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,306.55.

