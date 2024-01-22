Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3167.1 and closed at ₹3165.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3184, while the lowest was ₹3132. The market capitalization of the company is ₹301,110.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3566.9 and ₹2686.15 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 9914 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Asian Paint Top active call options for Asian Paint at 22 Jan 10:50 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹3.65 (-56.55%) & ₹12.2 (-46.84%) respectively. Top active put options for Asian Paint at 22 Jan 10:50 were at strike price of ₹3160.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹38.0 (-23.98%) & ₹7.75 (-35.42%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Asian Paint share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Asian Paints 3140.35 -25.25 -0.8 3566.9 2686.15 301221.68 Pidilite Industries 2679.9 -6.25 -0.23 2804.0 2250.85 136223.13 SRF 2288.0 -20.1 -0.87 2636.65 2050.0 67822.0 Berger Paints India 575.55 -4.0 -0.69 679.05 439.67 67092.53 Solar Industries India 6929.55 2.6 0.04 8499.0 3456.95 62705.54

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range Asian Paints stock had a low price of ₹3132 and a high price of ₹3184 for the current day.

Asian Paint January futures opened at 3173.5 as against previous close of 3165.6 Asian Paints is trading at a spot price of 3138.8. The bid price stands at 3139.95 and the offer price is 3143.35. The offer quantity is 200 and the bid quantity is also 200. The open interest for the stock is 5,241,800.

Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.42% 3 Months -7.01% 6 Months -10.0% YTD -6.95% 1 Year 10.46%

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3165.6 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE had a volume of 9914 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹3165.6.