 Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

6 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 3165.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3140.35 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price TodayPremium
Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3167.1 and closed at 3165.6. The highest price reached during the day was 3184, while the lowest was 3132. The market capitalization of the company is 301,110.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3566.9 and 2686.15 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 9914 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 10:50:39 AM IST

Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 22 Jan 10:50 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 3.65 (-56.55%) & 12.2 (-46.84%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 22 Jan 10:50 were at strike price of 3160.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 3100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 38.0 (-23.98%) & 7.75 (-35.42%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:32:14 AM IST

Asian Paint share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Asian Paints3140.35-25.25-0.83566.92686.15301221.68
Pidilite Industries2679.9-6.25-0.232804.02250.85136223.13
SRF2288.0-20.1-0.872636.652050.067822.0
Berger Paints India575.55-4.0-0.69679.05439.6767092.53
Solar Industries India6929.552.60.048499.03456.9562705.54
22 Jan 2024, 10:29:16 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints stock had a low price of 3132 and a high price of 3184 for the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:26:43 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3140.35, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹3165.6

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3140.35. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -25.25, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount.

22 Jan 2024, 10:15:30 AM IST

Asian Paint January futures opened at 3173.5 as against previous close of 3165.6

Asian Paints is trading at a spot price of 3138.8. The bid price stands at 3139.95 and the offer price is 3143.35. The offer quantity is 200 and the bid quantity is also 200. The open interest for the stock is 5,241,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:07:19 AM IST

Asian Paint Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 10:02:55 AM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3140.35, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹3165.6

Asian Paints stock is currently trading at a price of 3140.35. It has experienced a decrease of 0.8% in its value, resulting in a net change of -25.25.

22 Jan 2024, 09:31:07 AM IST

Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.42%
3 Months-7.01%
6 Months-10.0%
YTD-6.95%
1 Year10.46%
22 Jan 2024, 09:14:59 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3140.35, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹3165.6

Asian Paints stock is currently trading at 3140.35 with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -25.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 08:06:21 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3165.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE had a volume of 9914 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3165.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App