Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3167.1 and closed at ₹3165.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3184, while the lowest was ₹3132. The market capitalization of the company is ₹301,110.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3566.9 and ₹2686.15 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 9914 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.