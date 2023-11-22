Hello User
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 22 Nov 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 3139.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3134.7 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

Asian Paints had an open price of 3141.05 and a close price of 3139.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 3147.95 and a low of 3127.95. The market capitalization of the company is 300,568.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 12,770 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3139.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE had a trading volume of 12,770 shares. The stock closed at a price of 3139.6.

