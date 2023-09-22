Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Surges in Trading Today

Asian Paints, an Indian paint company, opened at a price of ₹3206.65 and closed at ₹3215.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹3259.8 and a low of ₹3182 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company is ₹311,005.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590, while the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The stock had a trading volume of 92,754 shares on the BSE.

