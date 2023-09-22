Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 3215.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3242.35 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

Asian Paints, an Indian paint company, opened at a price of 3206.65 and closed at 3215.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 3259.8 and a low of 3182 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company is 311,005.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590, while the 52-week low is 2686.15. The stock had a trading volume of 92,754 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.02%
3 Months-4.63%
6 Months15.96%
YTD5.06%
1 Year-3.33%
22 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3242.35, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹3215.55

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3242.35, with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 26.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.83% or 26.8 from its previous value. Overall, this suggests a positive performance for Asian Paints stock.

22 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3215.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE had a volume of 92,754 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,215.55.

