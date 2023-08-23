comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Soars in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 3180.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3180.5 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian PaintPremium
Asian Paint

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at 3194.65 and closed at 3182.05. The stock reached a high of 3194.85 and a low of 3171.5. The market capitalization of the company is 305,053.67 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is 3590, while the 52-week low is 2686.15. The stock had a volume of 9624 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:44:52 AM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3180.5, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹3180.15

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3180.5, with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.35 points, resulting in a 0.01% change. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market is dynamic and can fluctuate throughout the day.

23 Aug 2023, 09:33:07 AM IST

Asian Paint Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:31:04 AM IST

Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.72%
3 Months-3.17%
6 Months12.87%
YTD2.97%
1 Year-5.08%
23 Aug 2023, 09:03:21 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3180.3, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹3182.05

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3180.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05. The net change in the stock price is -1.75. Overall, the stock price of Asian Paints has experienced a small decline.

23 Aug 2023, 08:08:24 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3182.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 9,624 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,182.05.

