Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at ₹3194.65 and closed at ₹3182.05. The stock reached a high of ₹3194.85 and a low of ₹3171.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹305,053.67 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3590, while the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The stock had a volume of 9624 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3180.5, with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.35 points, resulting in a 0.01% change. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market is dynamic and can fluctuate throughout the day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.72%
|3 Months
|-3.17%
|6 Months
|12.87%
|YTD
|2.97%
|1 Year
|-5.08%
The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3180.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05. The net change in the stock price is -1.75. Overall, the stock price of Asian Paints has experienced a small decline.
