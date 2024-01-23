Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3167.1 and closed at ₹3165.6. The stock had a high of ₹3184 and a low of ₹3132. The market capitalization of the company is ₹301,110.01 crore. The 52-week high for Asian Paints is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 9914 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.