Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Asian Paint stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 3132.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3132.6 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day of trading for Asian Paints saw an open price of 3135, a close price of 3132.3, a high of 3156, and a low of 3121.45. The market capitalization for the company is currently 300,366.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9, while the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 13,400 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3132.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in Asian Paints on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 13,400 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3132.3.

