Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

The last day of trading for Asian Paints saw an open price of ₹3135, a close price of ₹3132.3, a high of ₹3156, and a low of ₹3121.45. The market capitalization for the company is currently ₹300,366.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9, while the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 13,400 shares.
23 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST
