comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 23 2023 13:39:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.9 -1.79%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 384.7 -1.85%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.6 -1.13%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.2 -0.54%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 652.45 -1.55%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Drops on Poor Earnings Report
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Drops on Poor Earnings Report

19 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 3105.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3090.7 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian PaintPremium
Asian Paint

Asian Paints opened at 3094.6 and closed at 3100.35 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 3116.1, while the lowest price was 3066.05. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 297,864.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3566.9 and 2686.15, respectively. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 258,021 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:43:21 PM IST

Asian Paint share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3105.30
10 Days3130.31
20 Days3178.15
50 Days3209.49
100 Days3273.23
300 Days3079.34
23 Oct 2023, 01:25:46 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints stock reached a low of 3088.2 and a high of 3108.05 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:23:59 PM IST

Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.7 (-45.45%) & 18.75 (-33.27%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3060.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 32.7 (+26.01%) & 13.55 (+23.18%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:10:35 PM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3090.7, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹3105.35

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3090.7, with a net change of -14.65 and a percent change of -0.47. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 14.65 points or 0.47% compared to its previous value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:53:16 PM IST

Asian Paint Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:44:20 PM IST

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3110.95 as against previous close of 3102.55

Asian Paints is a leading paint company in India. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3096.45. The bid price is 3094.35, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock, while the offer price is 3096.15, indicating the price at which sellers are willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity is 400, indicating the number of shares available for sale, and the bid quantity is also 400, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The stock has an open interest of 4483200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:31:38 PM IST

Asian Paint share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Asian Paints3093.0-12.35-0.43566.92686.15296679.88
Pidilite Industries2368.25-4.2-0.182796.152250.85120381.52
Berger Paints India575.75-8.45-1.45679.05439.6767115.85
SRF2197.8-35.7-1.62639.82050.065148.25
Linde India6206.0-205.35-3.26885.952928.452927.39
23 Oct 2023, 12:28:02 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints stock reached a low of 3090.2 and a high of 3108.05 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:21:07 PM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3099.9, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹3105.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3099.9. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.45, suggesting a decrease of 5.45 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:00:04 PM IST

Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 23 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.15 (-36.36%) & 26.25 (-6.58%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 23 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3060.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 21.95 (-15.41%) & 8.8 (-20.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:44:19 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3104.15, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹3105.35

Asian Paints stock is currently priced at 3104.15 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:36:01 AM IST

Asian Paint share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Asian Paints3099.3-6.05-0.193566.92686.15297284.17
Pidilite Industries2367.3-5.15-0.222796.152250.85120333.23
Berger Paints India576.4-7.8-1.34679.05439.6767191.62
SRF2205.75-27.75-1.242639.82050.065383.91
Linde India6225.95-185.4-2.896885.952928.453097.53
23 Oct 2023, 11:28:36 AM IST

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3110.95 as against previous close of 3102.55

Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of INR 3103.05. The bid price stands at INR 3105.55 with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is INR 3106.9 with an offer quantity of 200. The open interest for this stock is 4,521,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:26:50 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Asian Paints stock today was 3090.2, while the high price was 3108.05.

23 Oct 2023, 11:08:19 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3100.85, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹3105.35

Based on the current data of Asian Paint stock, the price is 3100.85. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.5, suggesting a decrease of 4.5 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:52:31 AM IST

Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 23 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.05 (-38.38%) & 24.25 (-13.7%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 23 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3060.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 24.65 (+5.01%) & 11.1 (+0.91%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:32:56 AM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3096.15, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹3105.35

Based on the current data of Asian Paint stock, the price is 3096.15 with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -9.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a decrease of 0.3% and a decrease of 9.2 points.

23 Oct 2023, 10:30:02 AM IST

Asian Paint share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Asian Paints3093.25-12.1-0.393566.92686.15296703.86
Pidilite Industries2369.4-3.05-0.132796.152250.85120439.98
Berger Paints India574.25-9.95-1.7679.05439.6766940.99
SRF2206.4-27.1-1.212639.82050.065403.17
Linde India6238.75-172.6-2.696885.952928.453206.69
23 Oct 2023, 10:20:18 AM IST

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3110.95 as against previous close of 3102.55

Asian Paint is currently trading at a spot price of 3100.25. The bid price is 3103.2 and the offer price is 3104.45. The offer quantity is 600 and the bid quantity is 200. The open interest for Asian Paint is 4591600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:17:25 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

The Asian Paints stock reached a low price of 3091.5 and a high price of 3107.95 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:00:10 AM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3100.75, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹3105.35

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the stock price is 3100.75. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.6, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.6 points.

23 Oct 2023, 09:55:57 AM IST

Asian Paint Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:40:27 AM IST

Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.36%
3 Months-9.97%
6 Months7.76%
YTD0.58%
1 Year-1.12%
23 Oct 2023, 09:19:15 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3094.05, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹3105.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3094.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.36%, resulting in a net change of -11.3. This indicates a slight decline in the value of the stock.

23 Oct 2023, 08:12:10 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3100.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in the Asian Paints BSE market, a total of 258,021 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was recorded at 3100.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App