Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Drops on Poor Earnings Report

Asian Paint share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3105.30 10 Days 3130.31 20 Days 3178.15 50 Days 3209.49 100 Days 3273.23 300 Days 3079.34

Top active options for Asian Paint Top active call options for Asian Paint at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.7 (-45.45%) & ₹18.75 (-33.27%) respectively. Top active put options for Asian Paint at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3060.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹32.7 (+26.01%) & ₹13.55 (+23.18%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3090.7, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹3105.35 The current price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3090.7, with a net change of -14.65 and a percent change of -0.47. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 14.65 points or 0.47% compared to its previous value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian Paint October futures opened at 3110.95 as against previous close of 3102.55 Asian Paints is a leading paint company in India. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3096.45. The bid price is 3094.35, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock, while the offer price is 3096.15, indicating the price at which sellers are willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity is 400, indicating the number of shares available for sale, and the bid quantity is also 400, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The stock has an open interest of 4483200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian Paint share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Asian Paints 3093.0 -12.35 -0.4 3566.9 2686.15 296679.88 Pidilite Industries 2368.25 -4.2 -0.18 2796.15 2250.85 120381.52 Berger Paints India 575.75 -8.45 -1.45 679.05 439.67 67115.85 SRF 2197.8 -35.7 -1.6 2639.8 2050.0 65148.25 Linde India 6206.0 -205.35 -3.2 6885.95 2928.4 52927.39

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range The Asian Paints stock reached a low price of ₹3091.5 and a high price of ₹3107.95 on the current day.

Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.36% 3 Months -9.97% 6 Months 7.76% YTD 0.58% 1 Year -1.12%

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3094.05, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹3105.35 As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3094.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.36%, resulting in a net change of -11.3. This indicates a slight decline in the value of the stock.