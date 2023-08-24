comScore
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Soars on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 3168.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3195.8 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian PaintPremium
Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints' stock opened at 3180.5 and closed at 3180.15. The stock reached a high of 3196.3 and a low of 3165.05. The market capitalization of the company is 303,941.0 crore. The 52-week high is 3590 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,697 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 09:42:40 AM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3195.8, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹3168.7

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3195.8, which represents a 0.86% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 27.1. This suggests that the stock has been performing well and is experiencing positive momentum. Investors may see this as a good opportunity to invest in the company.

24 Aug 2023, 09:34:09 AM IST

Asian Paint Live Updates

24 Aug 2023, 09:32:38 AM IST

Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.79%
3 Months-3.54%
6 Months13.34%
YTD2.62%
1 Year-5.59%
24 Aug 2023, 09:00:03 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3168.7, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹3180.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 3168.7. There has been a -0.36% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -11.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

24 Aug 2023, 08:23:15 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3180.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE had a total volume of 23,697 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,180.15.

