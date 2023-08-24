Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Asian Paints' stock opened at ₹3180.5 and closed at ₹3180.15. The stock reached a high of ₹3196.3 and a low of ₹3165.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹303,941.0 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3590 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,697 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3195.8, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹3168.7
The current price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3195.8, which represents a 0.86% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 27.1. This suggests that the stock has been performing well and is experiencing positive momentum. Investors may see this as a good opportunity to invest in the company.
Asian Paint Live Updates
Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.79%
|3 Months
|-3.54%
|6 Months
|13.34%
|YTD
|2.62%
|1 Year
|-5.59%
Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3168.7, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹3180.15
As of the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3168.7. There has been a -0.36% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -11.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3180.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints on the BSE had a total volume of 23,697 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,180.15.
