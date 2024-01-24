Hello User
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -2.62 %. The stock closed at 3140.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3058 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints (NSE:ASIANPAINT) opened at 3099.9 and closed at 3140.35. The stock had a high of 3106.6 and a low of 3022.6. The market capitalization of the company was 293,213.95 crores. The 52-week high was at 3566.9 and the 52-week low was at 2686.15. The stock had a trading volume of 106,161 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3140.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 106,161 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 3,140.35.

