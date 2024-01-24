Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints (NSE:ASIANPAINT) opened at ₹3099.9 and closed at ₹3140.35. The stock had a high of ₹3106.6 and a low of ₹3022.6. The market capitalization of the company was ₹293,213.95 crores. The 52-week high was at ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low was at ₹2686.15. The stock had a trading volume of 106,161 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.