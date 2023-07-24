Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint's stock plummets as market sentiment turns sour

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹3523.75 and closed at ₹3523.7. The stock reached a high of ₹3537.6 and a low of ₹3505.5. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹337,335.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590, while the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,509 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
