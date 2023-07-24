Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint's stock plummets as market sentiment turns sour

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 3516.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3505 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3523.75 and closed at 3523.7. The stock reached a high of 3537.6 and a low of 3505.5. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 337,335.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590, while the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,509 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3505, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹3516.85

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is at 3505, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -11.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% and has fallen by 11.85 points.

24 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3512, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹3516.85

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price of the stock is 3512. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.85, which means that the stock price has decreased by 4.85.

24 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3500.05, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹3516.85

Based on the current data, the Asian Paint stock is trading at a price of 3500.05. There has been a decrease of 0.48% in its value, resulting in a net change of -16.8.

24 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3516.85, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹3523.7

The current data of Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3516.85. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.85, suggesting a decrease of 6.85 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

24 Jul 2023, 08:31 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3523.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Asian Paints on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 23,509 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,523.7.

