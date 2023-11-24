Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Suffers Decline in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 3132.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3121.9 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 3150 and closed at 3132.6. The stock had a high of 3170.85 and a low of 3116.5. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 299,340.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 14,039 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3121.9, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹3132.6

Based on the current data, the Asian Paint stock is priced at 3121.9. There has been a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -10.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

24 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3132.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 14,039 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3,132.6.

