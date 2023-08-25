comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:05 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 25 Aug 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 3226.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3230.5 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian PaintPremium
Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints' stock opened at 3180.15 and closed at 3168.7. The stock reached a high of 3234 and a low of 3172 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 309053.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 100993 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:05:55 AM IST

Asian Paint August futures opened at 3222.0 as against previous close of 3224.0

Asian Paints is a leading Indian multinational paint company. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3230.1. The bid price stands at 3226.0 with a bid quantity of 200, while the offer price is 3227.55 with an offer quantity of 200. The open interest for the stock is 4625400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 10:05:08 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3230.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹3226.25

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3230.5 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 4.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.13% and the net change in price is 4.25.

Click here for Asian Paint Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:45:48 AM IST

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3231.6, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹3226.25

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3231.6. It has experienced a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 5.35, which means the stock has gained 5.35 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well and showing positive movement.

25 Aug 2023, 09:34:51 AM IST

Asian Paint Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:32:13 AM IST

Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.33%
3 Months-2.08%
6 Months19.2%
YTD4.46%
1 Year-4.54%
25 Aug 2023, 09:03:34 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3222, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹3168.7

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3222, with a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 53.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.68% and by a net value of 53.3.

25 Aug 2023, 08:11:40 AM IST

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3168.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in Asian Paints on the BSE, a total of 100,993 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 3168.7.

