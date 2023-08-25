Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Asian Paints' stock opened at ₹3180.15 and closed at ₹3168.7. The stock reached a high of ₹3234 and a low of ₹3172 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹309053.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 100993 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Asian Paint August futures opened at 3222.0 as against previous close of 3224.0 Asian Paints is a leading Indian multinational paint company. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3230.1. The bid price stands at 3226.0 with a bid quantity of 200, while the offer price is 3227.55 with an offer quantity of 200. The open interest for the stock is 4625400.

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3230.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹3226.25 The current price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3230.5 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 4.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.13% and the net change in price is 4.25. Click here for Asian Paint Profit Loss

Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3231.6, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹3226.25 The current price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3231.6. It has experienced a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 5.35, which means the stock has gained 5.35 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well and showing positive movement.

Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.33% 3 Months -2.08% 6 Months 19.2% YTD 4.46% 1 Year -4.54%

Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3222, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹3168.7 The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is ₹3222, with a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 53.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.68% and by a net value of 53.3.

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3168.7 on last trading day On the last day of trading in Asian Paints on the BSE, a total of 100,993 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹3168.7.