Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Asian Paints' stock opened at ₹3180.15 and closed at ₹3168.7. The stock reached a high of ₹3234 and a low of ₹3172 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹309053.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 100993 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints is a leading Indian multinational paint company. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3230.1. The bid price stands at 3226.0 with a bid quantity of 200, while the offer price is 3227.55 with an offer quantity of 200. The open interest for the stock is 4625400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3230.5 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 4.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.13% and the net change in price is 4.25.
Click here for Asian Paint Profit Loss
The current price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3231.6. It has experienced a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 5.35, which means the stock has gained 5.35 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well and showing positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.33%
|3 Months
|-2.08%
|6 Months
|19.2%
|YTD
|4.46%
|1 Year
|-4.54%
The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is ₹3222, with a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 53.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.68% and by a net value of 53.3.
On the last day of trading in Asian Paints on the BSE, a total of 100,993 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹3168.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!