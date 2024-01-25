Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Drops as Market Slumps

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -1.91 %. The stock closed at 3058 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2999.55 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : Asian Paints had a stable day of trading, with an open price of 3058 and a close price of 3058. The stock reached a high of 3058 and a low of 2975.85. The market capitalization is 287,609.52 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 3566.9, while the 52-week low was at 2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 604,826 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹2999.55, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹3058

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is 2999.55 with a percent change of -1.91 and a net change of -58.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.91% and the price has decreased by 58.45.

25 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3058 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Asian Paints shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 604,826 shares. The closing price of the shares was 3058.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.