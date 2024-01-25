Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Drops as Market Slumps

Asian Paint Share Price Today : Asian Paints had a stable day of trading, with an open price of ₹3058 and a close price of ₹3058. The stock reached a high of ₹3058 and a low of ₹2975.85. The market capitalization is ₹287,609.52 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹3566.9, while the 52-week low was at ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 604,826 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹2999.55 with a percent change of -1.91 and a net change of -58.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.91% and the price has decreased by ₹58.45.
On the last day, the volume of Asian Paints shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 604,826 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹3058.
