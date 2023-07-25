Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at ₹3500.05 and closed at ₹3516.85. The stock reached a high of ₹3566.9 and a low of ₹3500 during the day. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹339,834.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590, while the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,080 shares.
25 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST
