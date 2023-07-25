Hello User
Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 3516.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3542.9 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at 3500.05 and closed at 3516.85. The stock reached a high of 3566.9 and a low of 3500 during the day. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 339,834.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590, while the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,080 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3516.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 19,080 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3516.85.

