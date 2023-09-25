Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Asian Paints (BSE: 500820) opened at ₹3220.05 and closed at ₹3242.35. The stock reached a high of ₹3283.95 and a low of ₹3220.05 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹314,237.99 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3590 and ₹2686.15 respectively. A total of 49,717 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Asian Paints is ₹3276.05. It has experienced a percent change of 1.04, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 33.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 49,717 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,242.35.
