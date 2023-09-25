Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 3242.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3276.05 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day, Asian Paints (BSE: 500820) opened at 3220.05 and closed at 3242.35. The stock reached a high of 3283.95 and a low of 3220.05 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 314,237.99 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3590 and 2686.15 respectively. A total of 49,717 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3276.05, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹3242.35

The current stock price of Asian Paints is 3276.05. It has experienced a percent change of 1.04, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 33.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.

25 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3242.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 49,717 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3,242.35.

