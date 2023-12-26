Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints sees strong gains in trading today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at ₹3306.55 and closed at ₹3302.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹3351 and a low of ₹3287.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is ₹320,603.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The stock had a BSE volume of 54,627 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.83%
|3 Months
|-5.29%
|6 Months
|1.32%
|YTD
|8.21%
|1 Year
|8.18%
The current price of Asian Paint stock is ₹3346.5 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 4.95. This suggests that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.15% and has gained 4.95 points.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Asian Paints had a volume of 54,627 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹3,302.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!