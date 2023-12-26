Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints sees strong gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 3341.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3346.5 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint Stock Price Today

Asian Paint Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 3306.55 and closed at 3302.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 3351 and a low of 3287.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is 320,603.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The stock had a BSE volume of 54,627 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.83%
3 Months-5.29%
6 Months1.32%
YTD8.21%
1 Year8.18%
26 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3346.5, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹3341.55

The current price of Asian Paint stock is 3346.5 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 4.95. This suggests that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.15% and has gained 4.95 points.

26 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3302.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Asian Paints had a volume of 54,627 shares. The closing price for the day was 3,302.6.

