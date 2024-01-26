Asian Paint Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Asian Paint Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at ₹3019.95 and closed at ₹2999.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3019.95, while the lowest price was ₹2943.5. The market capitalization of Asian Paints is currently ₹282,815.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9, while the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the day was 112,686 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
