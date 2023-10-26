Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint closed today at ₹2958.4, down -3.36% from yesterday's ₹3061.1

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at ₹3090.3 and closed at ₹3071.4. The stock had a high of ₹3107 and a low of ₹3052.75. The company has a market capitalization of ₹293,511.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. On the BSE, a total of 14,860 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Asian Paints Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Asian Paints Ltd stock is 2685.85, while the 52-week high price is 3568.00.

Asian Paint share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3097.06 10 Days 3122.12 20 Days 3167.92 50 Days 3204.31 100 Days 3272.50 300 Days 3079.04

Asian Paint share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 4 4 4 4 Buy 8 8 7 9 Hold 10 10 11 11 Sell 8 8 8 8 Strong Sell 5 5 5 5

Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.69% 3 Months -5.49% 6 Months 5.18% YTD -0.88% 1 Year -0.78%

Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3071.4 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 14,860 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹3,071.4.