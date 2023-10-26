Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint closed today at 2958.4, down -3.36% from yesterday's 3061.1

29 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -3.36 %. The stock closed at 3061.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2958.4 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at 3090.3 and closed at 3071.4. The stock had a high of 3107 and a low of 3052.75. The company has a market capitalization of 293,511.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. On the BSE, a total of 14,860 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint closed today at ₹2958.4, down -3.36% from yesterday's ₹3061.1

Asian Paints stock closed at 2958.4 today, representing a decrease of 3.36% or a net change of -102.7. This is a decline from yesterday's closing price of 3061.1.

26 Oct 2023, 06:22 PM IST Asian Paint share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Asian Paints2958.4-102.7-3.363566.92686.15283769.07
Pidilite Industries2304.75-20.95-0.92796.152250.85117153.72
Berger Paints India538.45-24.6-4.37679.05439.6762767.74
SRF2106.7-37.1-1.732639.82050.062447.82
Linde India5950.95-134.7-2.216885.952928.450752.21
26 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

The Asian Paints stock had a low price of 2941.25 and a high price of 3060 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:29 PM IST Asian Paint October futures opened at 3054.35 as against previous close of 3067.9

Asian Paint is currently trading at a spot price of 2959.65 INR. The bid price is 2953.75 INR and the offer price is 2955.0 INR. The offer quantity is 3400 shares and the bid quantity is 200 shares. The open interest stands at 2,712,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST Asian Paints Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Asian Paints Ltd stock is 2685.85, while the 52-week high price is 3568.00.

26 Oct 2023, 03:05 PM IST Asian Paint share price NSE Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹2966.6, down -3.09% from yesterday's ₹3061.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Asian Paints is 2966.6. The stock has experienced a percentage change of -3.09%, resulting in a net change of -94.5. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 33.2 (-48.65%) & 70.7 (-42.45%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 2900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 37.5 (+86.1%) & 79.85 (+99.87%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹2987.4, down -2.41% from yesterday's ₹3061.1

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 2987.4, which is a decrease of 2.41% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -73.7, indicating a decline in value. This suggests that Asian Paints stock is experiencing a downward movement in the market.

Click here for Asian Paint Shareholdings

26 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Asian Paint share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Asian Paints2985.4-75.7-2.473566.92686.15286358.91
Pidilite Industries2298.95-26.75-1.152796.152250.85116858.9
Berger Paints India539.5-23.55-4.18679.05439.6762890.14
SRF2111.6-32.2-1.52639.82050.062593.07
Linde India5885.0-200.65-3.36885.952928.450189.76
26 Oct 2023, 02:19 PM IST Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Asian Paints stock is 2957.7, while the high price is 3060.

26 Oct 2023, 02:17 PM IST Asian Paint October futures opened at 3054.35 as against previous close of 3067.9

Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of 2981.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 2982.5, while the offer price is slightly higher at 2983.65. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 200. The stock has a high open interest of 2757600, indicating a significant number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:52 PM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹2966.7, down -3.08% from yesterday's ₹3061.1

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 2966.7 with a percent change of -3.08 and a net change of -94.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop in both percentage and net change. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to determine any potential reasons for this decline and to make informed decisions regarding their investment in Asian Paints.

Click here for Asian Paint Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Asian Paint share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3097.06
10 Days3122.12
20 Days3167.92
50 Days3204.31
100 Days3272.50
300 Days3079.04
26 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM IST Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Asian Paints reached a low price of 2991.8 and a high price of 3060 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 26 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.25 (-82.52%) & 43.5 (-32.71%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 26 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 57.5 (+43.93%) & 26.8 (+33.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint trading at ₹3014.05, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹3061.1

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3014.05, which represents a decrease of 1.54% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -47.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Click here for Asian Paint Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Asian Paint October futures opened at 3054.35 as against previous close of 3067.9

Asian Paints is a leading stock in the Indian market, currently trading at a spot price of INR 3006.95. The bid price stands at INR 3012.2, with a bid quantity of 200, and the offer price at INR 3013.05, with an offer quantity of 1000. The stock has a significant open interest of 2,453,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Asian Paint share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Asian Paints3004.95-56.15-1.833566.92686.15288234.14
Pidilite Industries2305.5-20.2-0.872796.152250.85117191.85
Berger Paints India549.2-13.85-2.46679.05439.6764020.88
SRF2105.0-38.8-1.812639.82050.062397.43
Linde India5929.45-156.2-2.576885.952928.450568.85
26 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3005.7, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹3061.1

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the stock price is 3005.7, with a percent change of -1.81 and a net change of -55.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.81% and the net change is a decrease of 55.4.

26 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Asian Paint share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4444
Buy8879
Hold10101111
Sell8888
Strong Sell5555
26 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Asian Paints stock is 2991.8 and the high price is 3060.

26 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 26 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.1 (-75.0%) & 22.95 (-25.73%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 26 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 58.25 (+45.81%) & 27.15 (+34.74%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3017, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹3061.1

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3017. There has been a percent change of -1.44, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -44.1, suggesting a decline of 44.1 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Asian Paints3012.85-48.25-1.583566.92686.15288991.91
Pidilite Industries2307.45-18.25-0.782796.152250.85117290.97
Berger Paints India550.0-13.05-2.32679.05439.6764114.14
SRF2094.0-49.8-2.322639.82050.062071.36
Linde India5861.6-224.05-3.686885.952928.449990.2
26 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Asian Paint October futures opened at 3054.35 as against previous close of 3067.9

Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of 2996.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 3000.7, while the offer price is 3002.85. The bid and offer quantities are both 200. The stock has a significant open interest of 1,925,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

The Asian Paints stock reached a low price of 2991.8 and a high price of 3060 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹2994.75, down -2.17% from yesterday's ₹3061.1

The current stock price of Asian Paints is 2994.75, representing a decrease of 2.17% from the previous day's closing price. The stock has experienced a net change of -66.35, indicating a downward movement in its value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:48 AM IST Top active options for Asian Paint

Top active call options for Asian Paint at 26 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.2 (-50.0%) & 21.1 (-31.72%) respectively.

Top active put options for Asian Paint at 26 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 62.95 (+57.57%) & 30.1 (+49.38%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Asian Paints3006.25-54.85-1.793566.92686.15288358.84
Pidilite Industries2300.7-25.0-1.072796.152250.85116947.86
Berger Paints India553.75-9.3-1.65679.05439.6764551.28
SRF2103.8-40.0-1.872639.82050.062361.86
Linde India5861.65-224.0-3.686885.952928.449990.62
26 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Asian Paints stock today was 3002.55 and the high price was 3060.

26 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3006.65, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹3061.1

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3006.65, with a percent change of -1.78 and a net change of -54.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.78% and has experienced a decrease of 54.45.

26 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Asian Paint October futures opened at 3054.35 as against previous close of 3067.9

Asian Paints is a leading stock in the Indian market with a spot price of 3015. The bid price stands at 3018.5 and the offer price is 3020.85. The stock has a bid quantity of 200 and an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for Asian Paints is 1866600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3017, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹3061.1

Asian Paints stock price is currently at 3017 with a negative percent change of -1.44. The net change in the stock price is -44.1. This means that there has been a decrease in the stock price by 44.1 points.

26 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.69%
3 Months-5.49%
6 Months5.18%
YTD-0.88%
1 Year-0.78%
26 Oct 2023, 09:25 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3027.85, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹3061.1

The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the stock price is 3027.85. There has been a percent change of -1.09 and a net change of -33.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased and the company's shares have lost value.

26 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3071.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 14,860 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 3,071.4.

