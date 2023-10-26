Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paint closed today at 2958.4, down -3.36% from yesterday's 3061.1

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at ₹3090.3 and closed at ₹3071.4. The stock had a high of ₹3107 and a low of ₹3052.75. The company has a market capitalization of ₹293,511.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. On the BSE, a total of 14,860 shares were traded.
Asian Paints stock closed at ₹2958.4 today, representing a decrease of 3.36% or a net change of -102.7. This is a decline from yesterday's closing price of ₹3061.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Asian Paints
|2958.4
|-102.7
|-3.36
|3566.9
|2686.15
|283769.07
|Pidilite Industries
|2304.75
|-20.95
|-0.9
|2796.15
|2250.85
|117153.72
|Berger Paints India
|538.45
|-24.6
|-4.37
|679.05
|439.67
|62767.74
|SRF
|2106.7
|-37.1
|-1.73
|2639.8
|2050.0
|62447.82
|Linde India
|5950.95
|-134.7
|-2.21
|6885.95
|2928.4
|50752.21
The Asian Paints stock had a low price of ₹2941.25 and a high price of ₹3060 on the current day.
Asian Paint is currently trading at a spot price of 2959.65 INR. The bid price is 2953.75 INR and the offer price is 2955.0 INR. The offer quantity is 3400 shares and the bid quantity is 200 shares. The open interest stands at 2,712,000 shares.
The 52-week low price of Asian Paints Ltd stock is 2685.85, while the 52-week high price is 3568.00.
The current data shows that the stock price of Asian Paints is ₹2966.6. The stock has experienced a percentage change of -3.09%, resulting in a net change of -94.5. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value.
Top active call options for Asian Paint at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹33.2 (-48.65%) & ₹70.7 (-42.45%) respectively.
Top active put options for Asian Paint at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹2900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹37.5 (+86.1%) & ₹79.85 (+99.87%) respectively.
The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹2987.4, which is a decrease of 2.41% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -73.7, indicating a decline in value. This suggests that Asian Paints stock is experiencing a downward movement in the market.
The current day's low price for Asian Paints stock is ₹2957.7, while the high price is ₹3060.
Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of 2981.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 2982.5, while the offer price is slightly higher at 2983.65. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 200. The stock has a high open interest of 2757600, indicating a significant number of outstanding contracts.
The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹2966.7 with a percent change of -3.08 and a net change of -94.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop in both percentage and net change. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to determine any potential reasons for this decline and to make informed decisions regarding their investment in Asian Paints.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3097.06
|10 Days
|3122.12
|20 Days
|3167.92
|50 Days
|3204.31
|100 Days
|3272.50
|300 Days
|3079.04
The stock of Asian Paints reached a low price of ₹2991.8 and a high price of ₹3060 on the current day.
Top active call options for Asian Paint at 26 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.25 (-82.52%) & ₹43.5 (-32.71%) respectively.
Top active put options for Asian Paint at 26 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹57.5 (+43.93%) & ₹26.8 (+33.0%) respectively.
The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3014.05, which represents a decrease of 1.54% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -47.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
Asian Paints is a leading stock in the Indian market, currently trading at a spot price of INR 3006.95. The bid price stands at INR 3012.2, with a bid quantity of 200, and the offer price at INR 3013.05, with an offer quantity of 1000. The stock has a significant open interest of 2,453,800.
The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the stock price is ₹3005.7, with a percent change of -1.81 and a net change of -55.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.81% and the net change is a decrease of ₹55.4.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|9
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
The current day's low price of Asian Paints stock is ₹2991.8 and the high price is ₹3060.
Top active call options for Asian Paint at 26 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (-75.0%) & ₹22.95 (-25.73%) respectively.
Top active put options for Asian Paint at 26 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹58.25 (+45.81%) & ₹27.15 (+34.74%) respectively.
The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3017. There has been a percent change of -1.44, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -44.1, suggesting a decline of ₹44.1 in the stock price.
Asian Paints is currently trading at a spot price of 2996.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 3000.7, while the offer price is 3002.85. The bid and offer quantities are both 200. The stock has a significant open interest of 1,925,200.
The Asian Paints stock reached a low price of ₹2991.8 and a high price of ₹3060 on the current day.
The current stock price of Asian Paints is ₹2994.75, representing a decrease of 2.17% from the previous day's closing price. The stock has experienced a net change of -66.35, indicating a downward movement in its value.
Top active call options for Asian Paint at 26 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.2 (-50.0%) & ₹21.1 (-31.72%) respectively.
Top active put options for Asian Paint at 26 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹62.95 (+57.57%) & ₹30.1 (+49.38%) respectively.
The low price of Asian Paints stock today was ₹3002.55 and the high price was ₹3060.
The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is ₹3006.65, with a percent change of -1.78 and a net change of -54.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.78% and has experienced a decrease of ₹54.45.
Asian Paints is a leading stock in the Indian market with a spot price of 3015. The bid price stands at 3018.5 and the offer price is 3020.85. The stock has a bid quantity of 200 and an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for Asian Paints is 1866600.
Asian Paints stock price is currently at ₹3017 with a negative percent change of -1.44. The net change in the stock price is -44.1. This means that there has been a decrease in the stock price by 44.1 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.69%
|3 Months
|-5.49%
|6 Months
|5.18%
|YTD
|-0.88%
|1 Year
|-0.78%
The current data of Asian Paints stock shows that the stock price is ₹3027.85. There has been a percent change of -1.09 and a net change of -33.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased and the company's shares have lost value.
On the last day of trading, Asian Paints had a volume of 14,860 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹3,071.4.
