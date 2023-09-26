Hello User
Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paint stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -1.58 %. The stock closed at 3323.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3270.8 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paint stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paint

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at 3277.05 and closed at 3276.05. The stock had a high of 3333.5 and a low of 3270.25. The market capitalization of the company is 318,770.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3590 and the 52-week low is 2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 129,100 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST Asian Paint Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST Asian Paint share price update :Asian Paint trading at ₹3270.8, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹3323.3

The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is 3270.8. There has been a percent change of -1.58, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -52.5, meaning that the stock has decreased by 52.5.

26 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Asian Paint share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.96%
3 Months-4.19%
6 Months18.53%
YTD7.62%
1 Year-2.12%
26 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Asian Paint share price Today :Asian Paint trading at ₹3323.3, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹3276.05

The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is 3323.3. There has been a percent change of 1.44, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 47.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 47.25 points. Overall, these numbers indicate positive movement in the Asian Paints stock.

26 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Asian Paint share price Live :Asian Paint closed at ₹3276.05 on last trading day

On the last day of Asian Paint's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 129,100. The closing price of the shares was 3276.05.

