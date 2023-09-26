Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at ₹3277.05 and closed at ₹3276.05. The stock had a high of ₹3333.5 and a low of ₹3270.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹318,770.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 129,100 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.