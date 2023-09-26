Asian Paint share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Asian Paints opened at ₹3277.05 and closed at ₹3276.05. The stock had a high of ₹3333.5 and a low of ₹3270.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹318,770.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3590 and the 52-week low is ₹2686.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 129,100 shares.
The current data for Asian Paint stock shows that the price is ₹3270.8. There has been a percent change of -1.58, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -52.5, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹52.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.96%
|3 Months
|-4.19%
|6 Months
|18.53%
|YTD
|7.62%
|1 Year
|-2.12%
The current data for Asian Paints stock shows that the price is ₹3323.3. There has been a percent change of 1.44, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 47.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 47.25 points. Overall, these numbers indicate positive movement in the Asian Paints stock.
On the last day of Asian Paint's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 129,100. The closing price of the shares was ₹3276.05.
